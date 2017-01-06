Law keen to put on a show for Poppies’ supporters

Marcus Law is confident his players will put on a show as Kettering Town bid to get the local community behind them tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies are hosting a ‘Show Your Support Day’ for this weekend’s Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash with Basingstoke Town at Latimer Park.

The idea came after fans marched on Kettering Borough Council and attended meetings in their quest to help get the club back into its hometown.

While conversations will continue with the council over potential sites that could be used, the Poppies are now keen to maintain the momentum and have been giving out vouchers for discounts at the turnstiles on Saturday.

On the pitch, Law’s team battled back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Cambridge City on Monday and remain nine points off the play-off places.

And the Poppies boss knows this weekend’s game is another important date as he bids to haul his side back into top-five contention.

“If we show the fight and spirit that we did on Monday and we stop the silly errors then I think we can definitely make the fans happy tomorrow,” Law said.

“I think we have shown that teams struggle against us when we put them under pressure and that’s what we must try to do without making the mistakes at the other end.

“And if we perform like we can then we can still have a say in things.

“But I still believe the rest of this month is really important for us.

“We have Basingstoke on Saturday and then three of the next four after that are against teams who are above us and if we are going to make up those nine points then that’s where we will have to start doing it.”

The Poppies, meanwhile, were boosted by the return of right-back Liam Bateman at Cambridge.

Law added: “It’s good to have Liam back. We have put him through a pre-season type programme to get him back.

“We will make sure we control the minutes he gets on the pitch but it was a the right situation to bring him into on Monday.”