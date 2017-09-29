Law is ready for Poppies' 'intriguing' cup clash

Marcus Law is expecting an “intriguing encounter” when Kettering Town head to unbeaten Basford United in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup tomorrow (Saturday).

The Poppies are bidding to move another step closer to the first round proper but to do so, they will have to get past the Evo-Stik League South high-fliers who are yet to taste defeat this season.

But Kettering are going very nicely themselves, sitting on top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier after they made it 11 wins from 12 matches in all competitions with a fine 3-0 success over Banbury United at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.

Boss Law, however, is wary of this weekend’s opponents who play their home matches on a 4G surface.

“There is personnel in that group (Basford) who would get into most Step Three teams so we are not going there thinking it’s a lower league side,” the Poppies manager said.

“We will be going there to hopefully do our business.

“Cup football is all about staying in the hat and we will take confidence from the results we have had, particularly on 4G surfaces.

“They will have a lot of confidence and there are things we need to be wary of.

“But they were watching us on Tuesday and they will know they have to deal with certain situations and personnel. It’s going to be an intriguing encounter.”

Kettering be checking on the fitness of right-back Durrell Berry who was forced off early in the second half in midweek while James Brighton (knee) also remains a doubt.

“We will have a look at Durrell and see how he reacts, it came from a big challenge in the first half,” Law added.

“But it shows you what strength we have because Liam Bateman stepped in there and did what he does.

“We are in a decent place. We are dealing with the injuries and suspensions pretty well.”