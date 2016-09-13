Law hopes Poppies can ‘get everything right’ at St Neots

Marcus Law is hoping Kettering Town can “get everything right” when they make the short trip to take on St Neots Town tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies head into their next assignment in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division with their squad having undergone some changes since the 2-2 draw with Banbury United on Saturday as their wait for a first win of the season at Latimer Park continued.

As first reported by the Northamptonshire Telegraph, it was confirmed that former Northampton Town midfielder Lewis Hornby has joined Kettering while ex-Forest Green Rovers and Boreham Wood goalkeeper Paul White has also arrived.

White’s arrival has signalled the end of Paul Walker’s spell with the Poppies and Chris Carruthers has also departed due to “injury and unavailability due to changing family and work commitments”.

But, in a further boost for the club, youngster Ben Baker has signed a contract until the end of next season with the Poppies having a further option once the deal runs out.

Kettering are now preparing for tonight’s clash and while they have struggled in front of their own fans, it has been a different story on the road with four wins from five matches in all competitions.

Law was frustrated with a couple of costly “individual errors” at the weekend and he has now urged his team to put in a complete performance against a St Neots side who suffered their first home league defeat of the season on Saturday when they went down 3-0 to Cambridge City.

“We have had a look at St Neots but just a general glance at the results in the league show that it’s similar to last season in that any team can pull out a result on their day,” the Poppies boss said.

“For some reason, at the moment, we are confident and comfortable away from home and we hope that continues tonight.

“It’s a good pitch over there and I firmly believe we have enough ability to win any game.

“But it’s all about making sure we get everything right at the same time.

“When you play at home in front of an expectant crowd, a draw usually feels like a loss.

“But coming out of the weekend, the key thing for us is to eradicate these individual errors that are costing us.

“We are being punished for small errors and we are having to work hard for our own rewards so we have to stop gifting things to our opponents.”

Law remains on the hunt for at least one new defender to add to his squad and revealed a couple of potential targets had slipped from the club’s grasp in the last few weeks.

While making their announcements on the various ins and outs over the past 24 hours, the Poppies said in a statement: “Contrary to reports on social media, the club is operating on a strict budget, which the manager has to adhere to.

“Therefore players coming in may mean others have to leave. Our budget has remained at the same figure for the last three seasons and we have to live within our own resources.”

And Law himself added: “We have missed out on two defenders in the last three weeks but we are looking at a couple more and hopefully we can get something done.

“Alan Doyle and I are working hard on recruitment but those we bring in must have a certain type of personality because, just recently, we have had too many quaver when things have got tough, particularly at home.”

Ben Stephens, Callum Westwood and Anthony Howell all remain on the sidelines due to injury.