Law happy as Poppies make first moves of the summer

Marcus Law was a happy man after Kettering Town completed their first pieces of business of the summer.

The Poppies confirmed two new signings this week with midfielders Ben Milnes, who was the supporters’ and players’ player of the year at Corby Town last season, and Michael Richens both arriving at Latimer Park ahead of the Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign.

The moves are the first made by Law as he bids to build a squad capable of pushing on from Kettering’s ninth-placed finish last season.

Milnes’ arrival from the Steelmen was something of a surprise but Law revealed the 25-year-old had been a target for him for some time.

“We had been tracking Ben for a while,” the Kettering manager said.

“We wanted to make a move for him a year and a half ago but we could not get near him with him being on a contract.

“But as soon as he was a free agent we moved quite quickly and started talking to him and I am delighted we have been able to get him.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s technically sound and he is the sort of player we want around for the way we want to try to play.”

Richens had a loan spell with Kettering a couple of years ago when he was mainly used as an emergency right-back.

But Law expects him to make an impact in the midfield during the new campaign.

“With Michael, we had him on loan and he came in and helped us by filling in at right-back,” Law added.

“We have been watching him since and it is in a midfield role where he seems to have excelled. It was a no-brainer to try to bring him in.

“We have really tackled the midfield area early on and done a couple of good bits of business so I am pleased.”

That, of course, won’t be it though and Law , expects more announcements about the playing squad to be made over the next week.

“These plans have been in place for sometime and our aim is to get the majority of the squad in place ready for pre-season,” he said.

“We have had plenty of conversations and I hope we can turn those into names on paper over the next week.”