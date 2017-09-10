Law disappointed as Poppies' perfect start is ended

Marcus Law admitted a disappointing first-half performance ultimately cost Kettering Town as their perfect start to the Evo-Stik South League Premier season was ended by a 3-1 defeat at Weymouth.

The Poppies took the lead on the south coast thanks to a Callum Buckley own-goal but the Terras hit back to lead 2-1 at the break.

Marcus Law was disappointed with Kettering's first-half display

Kettering put the pressure on during the second half and Mathew Stevens had a header ruled out for offside but Weymouth wrapped up the points through Harry Baker with seven minutes to go.

Boss Law conceded the hosts were well worth their first-half advantage but he was pleased with his team’s second-half response, even though they were unable to find another goal.

And he insists his players are already focused on trying to bounce back when they head to St Ives Town on Tuesday night.

“Weymouth deserved to be ahead at half-time,” Law said.

Jordan Rose scores Weymouth's second goal against the Poppies

“We probably nicked the lead to be honest but we weren’t at it in the first half and we didn’t reach the levels of previous matches.

“And, to be fair to them, they played some good football and we struggled to deal with it.

“But we sorted it out at half-time and I thought we were much better.

“Up until they got the third goal, we were really pushing hard for the equaliser and if we’d got it then the last 10 minutes would have been a different ball game.

“We put balls into the box, we got on the end of them but we didn’t take our chances and we were thwarted by some good saves and good defending.

“We had the chances and we also had the ball in the net and Mathew is adamant he was onside.

“But when you are chasing the game like that, you always leave yourself open to the counter-attack and we got punished.

“We were disappointed with the first half because, as a team, we didn’t hit the right levels.

“But we have had a great start and now it’s all about being ready for Tuesday night.

“We know why we lost the game at Weymouth, we’ll take it on board and all the boys are talking about now is making sure we bounce back quickly.”