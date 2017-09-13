Law content as Poppies 'drag out' a win

Marcus Law was pleased to see Kettering Town “drag out” a result from a topsy-turvy encounter at St Ives Town last night (Tuesday).

The Poppies fell behind to a Danny Kelly goal after just 37 seconds but hit back to open up a 3-1 lead through Ben Milnes, Brett Solkhon and Michael Richens.

Kelly scored again before birthday boy Solkhon made it 4-2 but Kelly completed his hat-trick to leave Kettering hanging on for a 4-3 success.

It was a swift return to winning ways after the Poppies had suffered their first defeat of the season at Weymouth last weekend and it moved them up to second in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

And while Law conceded his team were “out of sorts” at times, he was pleased to see them find a way to get back on track.

“Strangely enough, it felt like a cup tie, particularly at the start and I am not sure why,” the Poppies boss said.

“They hit us early and then we hit them and then the game did settle down a bit because there was no way you could carry on at that same velocity.

“But then it did it again in the latter stages of the second half.

“I will take a bit of the responsibility because the changes we made here and there probably made it a bit more disjointed than we would have liked.

“Put that together with a couple of lads being under-par and out of sorts and we made ourselves a lot more open than we have been.

“It’s easy to lay the blame at the door of the goalkeeper and the defenders but, as a group, we were not as solid as we would have liked to be.

“But the positives are that we have forced the win. We could have made life a bit easier for ourselves and I don’t think we were helped by a couple of key decisions that didn’t go our way.

“But we have gone away from home on a Tuesday night after a long trip at the weekend and we have found a way.

“I think you can take a lot of confidence from the overall statistics when you look at the league table and the teams we have played so far.

“But there will certainly be no sitting back from our point of view. We want to keep driving forward.

“On this occasion, we were out of sorts. But we have still dragged a result out of it and that’s something we have to be pleased about.”

The Poppies return to action on Saturday when they take on Kidsgrove Athletic in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup at Latimer Park.

Don’t miss a full preview of this weekend’s match in Thursday’s Northamptonshire Telegraph