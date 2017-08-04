Law believes Stevens will bring 'something different' to Poppies

Marcus Law believes new signing Mathew Stevens will “bring something different” to the Kettering Town squad.

The Peterborough United striker has joined the Poppies on an initial one-month loan deal and opened the scoring in their penultimate pre-season friendly – a 3-0 success at Spalding United on Tuesday night.

The move for the 19-year-old was made before Kettering discovered that Rene Howe will be available for the start of the Evo-Stik South League Premier season a week tomorrow (Saturday) after he was handed just a one-friendly ban following his red card against Barwell last week.

But the Poppies have now been dealt a new blow with the news that last season’s top scorer Aaron O’Connor will miss the first three games of the campaign as he serves a suspension carried over.

Stevens scored against the Poppies while on loan at Cambridge City last season and also had a stint with Irish side Sligo Rovers.

Law said: “Mathew played against us last season when he was at Cambridge City and I know he did fairly well while he was at Sligo as well.

“He fits what we need. He played very well on Tuesday night, scored a good goal and showed that he will bring something different to our squad.”

The Poppies complete their pre-season programme with a trip to Rushall Olympic tomorrow as they continue their preparations for the league curtain-raiser at Slough Town.

But Law admitted he will not be in a position to field what he expects to be his starting 11 for the opening day this weekend.

“Circumstances will dictate the situation because we have a few selection issues in terms of availability,” the Poppies boss added.

“I think most teams go into their final friendly looking to play the team that will start on the opening day but that won’t be the case for us.”

Kettering Town goalkeeper coach James Alger is holding a special coaching day for budding stoppers.

Young goalkeepers will be put through the paces at Latimer Park a week on Monday (August 14) during a ‘tactical and technical fun learning day’.

The one-day course will run between 10am and 3.30pm at a cost of £25 per player, who will just need to bring a packed lunch and water bottle.

The training will be led by Alger who is a UEFA/FA qualified goalkeeper coach.

For further details

and to book a place contact him on 07894 732312 or email to Outofthenet@outlook.com

You can see pictures and videos of previous training days by visiting the ‘OutOfTheNet’ Facebook page.