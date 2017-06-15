Law believes Poppies are sticking to their 'ethos'

Marcus Law believes the additions to his backroom staff at Kettering Town are another example of the club’s “ethos”.

Mitch Austin has been confirmed as Law’s new assistant-manager while coaches Jim Freeman and Craig Mander have also been added to the first-team management structure at Latimer Park.

It is understood John Ramshaw will also remain as part of the staff under Law who is preparing for the new Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division campaign.

Austin has previously been in charge of the club’s under-21 team and was with Freeman and Mander at Bugbrooke last season following a link-up between the Poppies and the United Counties League Division One club.

But they are now being given the opportunity at first-team level.

And the Poppies boss said: “The whole ethos of the club’s structure is bring people through the ranks, whether they are players or managerial staff.

“The idea is to give them the education at different places and then bring them through to the first-team.

“Mitch, Jim and Craig have experience in non-League football and their next step will be quite a long education in and around the higher level.

“They will be part of our staff, learning the ropes and understanding the restraints that are on us that are rarely seen outside of the board room or the dressing-room.

“It’s great that we are able to move them forward in the game and in the interests of the long-term future of the club.

“It’s a great opportunity for them and I am looking forward to working with them.”

The Poppies, meanwhile, will be without the services of midfielder Liam Canavan next season after he had his move to Leamington confirmed yesterday.

Canavan scored 10 goals in the last campaign, including the club’s goal of the season with a magnificent long-range volley in the 3-1 victory over Biggleswade Town in February.

But he is moving on to a higher level with the Brakes who were promoted to the Vanarama National League North after winning the Southern League play-offs.