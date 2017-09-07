Kidsgrove won't be an 'easy touch' for Poppies

Marcus Law insists there is no such thing as “an easy touch” after Kettering Town were handed a home tie with Kidsgrove Athletic in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

On the face of it, a clash against a team from a level below them at Latimer Park was probably as good as it could have got for the Poppies before the draw was made.

Kettering dispatched Romulus, who play alongside Kidsgrove in the Evo-Stik League South, by a 3-0 scoreline last Sunday to make it six wins in a row and book their place in the next stage.

Kidsgrove’s only wins so far this season have come in the FA Cup.

But Law is choosing to remain cautious ahead of the tie at Latimer Park a week on Saturday.

“You have to remember the main reason people love the FA Cup and that’s because it can create upsets and surprises,” the Poppies boss said.

“I would never ever label anyone as an easy touch. Yes, there probably could have been harder draws and yes, we could have been given an away tie.

“But we all know the formbook goes out of the window in cup ties.

“So we will be professional about it when the time comes. We will go about our business in the right way.

“We are at home and hopefully, with it being the FA Cup, even more people will come out and watch us.

“But we have two big league games to concentrate on first before we start thinking about Kidsgrove.”