Kettering snap up winger Hoenes

Kettering Town have made their third new signing of the summer.

The Poppies have snapped up winger Rhys Hoenes, who finished last season playing for Evo-Stik South League Premier rivals Biggleswade Town.

The 25-year-old, who can also play as a striker, has previously had spells at Barton Rovers and Royston Town where his performances earned him a move to Vanarama National League South side St Albans City.

Hoenes follows Ben Milnes and Michael Richens as one of the new faces at Latimer Park ahead of the new campaign.