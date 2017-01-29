Howe strikes late to win it for Poppies

Rene Howe grabbed a late winner for Kettering Town as they fought back from a goal down to claim a 2-1 success at Hayes & Yeading United.

The frontman smashed the ball home following a corner five minutes from full-time to make it five goals in as many Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division matches.

The Poppies had fallen behind in the first half when Lewis Putman put the struggling hosts in front on 37 minutes.

But Dominic Langdon headed home his first goal of the season to level things up on 64 minutes before Howe had the final say.

That makes it back-to-back victories for Marcus Law’s team and they moved back up to ninth place, six points off the play-off places.

The Poppies return to action against Biggleswade Town, who sit just below them, at Latimer Park next Saturday.