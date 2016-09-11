Hornby expected to be one of two new arrivals at Poppies

Kettering Town are set to confirm two new signings tomorrow (Monday).

Poppies boss Marcus Law revealed two players with “National League and Football League experience” are to arrive at Latimer Park.

Banbury's Ricky Johnson beats Craig Hill from the penalty spot

One of them is expected to be former Northampton Town midfielder Lewis Hornby, who watched from the stands as the Poppies’ drew 2-2 with Banbury United at Latimer Park yesterday.

And Law hinted that the other will be a goalkeeper with the manager having concerns over the form of Paul Walker and Craig Hill.

A terrible mistake from Hill gifted Banbury their second goal and the Poppies eventually had to settle for a point as Rene Howe and James Haran, with a 40-yard strike, scored the goals as they twice came from behind.

Kettering return to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division action at St Neots Town on Tuesday night and they look set to have those two new faces available for the short trip.

“There will be an announcement tomorrow of two signings of players who have National League and Football League experience,” Law said.

“It’s a mission statement from myself. This club is evolving and it’s evolving quickly and I get the frustration of the fans.

“But you have to be a certain type of player to go and deal with the pressure that these lads are under to perform.

“We are playing against teams who are a lot more wiser and a lot more tactical.

“Teams are happy to come away with a draw from our ground and Banbury were ecstatic yesterday.

“We need lads who have the experience and who can go through 80 minutes of doing nothing and then having to make a save to keep it 1-0 or to keep it 1-1 going in at half-time.

“We need players who have the guile from central areas who can open things up for the phenomenal firepower we have here now.

“The calibre of player that we are talking about now shows we are not messing around.”

Law, meanwhile, was at a loss to explain why his two goalkeepers have struggled of late.

“Once it went to 1-1 we should have gone on from there but I am not sure what Craig has done there,” the Poppies boss added.

“I am watching two goalkeepers who are more than capable at this level but who are starting to quaver in a pressurised situation.

“We need big people when things aren’t going so well. Our attacking play is relentless but we need big people at the back to organise and do the awful side of football. That’s not happening and it’s my job to resolve that.

“In the last few games there have been too many goalkeeping errors so we will look at it.

“Why are two goalkeepers, one of whom has won this league, struggling? Are they struggling to deal with the competition or the fact they aren’t in the games that much?”