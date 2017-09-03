Hoenes at the double as Poppies ease through

Rhys Hoenes scored twice as Kettering Town eased into tomorrow’s (Monday) Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round draw with a 3-0 success at Romulus.

The victory made it six in a row in all competitions at the start of the season for the Poppies as they carried their fine form in the Evo-Stik South League Premier into knockout football.

Rene Howe saw a header hit the bar early on before Hoenes opened the scoring against lower-ranked Romulus after just five minutes when he scored from the penalty spot having been fouled in the box.

Howe struck the bar with another effort before the break but Marcus Law’s team gave themselves a cushion early in the second-half when Aaron O’Connor doubled the advantage.

And Kettering put the game to bed just past the hour mark when Howe played in Hoenes who finished it off for his second of the afternoon.

The Poppies now have a free week to prepare for next Saturday’s long trip to Weymouth when they will resume their league campaign.