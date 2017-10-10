High-flying Poppies are set for Biggleswade test

Table-topping Kettering Town head to Biggleswade Town tonight (Tuesday).

The Poppies maintained their superb start to the new season by claiming a 14th win from 15 matches in all competitions as they demolished Merthyr Town 5-0 at Latimer Park on Saturday.

Mathew Stevens celebrates one of his two goals for the Poppies in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Merthyr Town

A season-high attendance of 857 saw Mathew Stevens score twice while Aaron O’Connor, Gary Stohrer and Ben Toseland completed the rout as Marcus Law’s team thrashed a Merthyr side who had started the day in fifth place in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

But another tough challenge awaits this evening as Kettering go to ninth-placed Biggleswade, who have won four and lost just one of their five home league matches so far this season.

Law was understandably delighted with what he saw from his team on Saturday and he is hoping they can keep the momentum going, although he is keen to ensure he gets the “balance” right with a huge FA Cup fourth qualifying round trip to Nantwich to come at the weekend.

“I would say we replicated the sort of performance we produced against Banbury but we took it up a notch or two,” Law said as he reflected on Saturday’s success.

Gary Stohrer finds the back of the net during Kettering's big weekend win at Latimer Park

“We had four or five key players missing and we have still managed to produce that performance and result so it’s a good time for us.

“But we have to look forward and we know it’s another tough game for us tonight.

“We are there to be shot at and for us, it’s a matter of making sure we keep the balance right.

“We have a huge opportunity in front of us at the weekend so it’s up to us to make sure we keep everyone fresh and ready for the next two games.”

With that in mind, Law expects to have a few selection dilemmas ahead of the game.

Rene Howe and Liam Bateman both missed the win over Merthyr but are expected to be back in contention while goalkeeper Paul White is available again after suspension.

Brett Solkhon and James Brighton were only deemed fit enough for the bench on Saturday while loan duo Jordan Wright, who played in goal, and Marshall Willock, who was signed from Chesterfield late last week, both impressed for the Poppies.

“We didn’t have the likes of Rene Howe, Liam Bateman and Paul White available and Brett and James Brighton weren’t ready to start the game,” Law added.

“But I expect everyone to be available for tonight and that creates a nice problem for me and the staff to deal with.”