Goal hero Meikle hopes to step forward again with Poppies

Lindon Meikle is hoping it will be a case of him taking a step back to take a step forward with Kettering Town this season.

The summer signing introduced himself to the Latimer Park faithful in the best possible way as his header in the final minute of stoppage-time secured a 1-0 success over Redditch United on Tuesday night.

That made it two wins out of two for Marcus Law’s team after they opened the Evo-Stik South League Premier campaign with an eye-catching 2-1 victory at Slough Town

last weekend thanks to goals from Brett Solkhon and Ben Milnes.

Meikle joined the Poppies over the summer after choosing to leave the professional game for the first time in six years having played for the likes of Mansfield Town, York City and, more recently, Barrow in the Vanarama National League last season.

The 29-year-old insists he is already rediscovering his love for the game at Kettering.

And he is hoping his decision to drop a couple of divisions will only be temporary as he insists the Poppies have big ambitions for the new season.

“It’s been good,” the experienced forward, who was also named man-of-the-match in midweek, said.

“It’s been a bit of a drop down for me, going part-time. But I am enjoying it now.

“For the past couple of years, I have not really enjoyed football to be honest.

“So I have come here, taken the step down and I am getting that buzz back so I am really enjoying it so far.

“I hope it’s case of taking a step back to take a step forward again.

“We have started well and we want to try to win this league.

“We know it’s a long season but we have produced two good performances and got two wins.

“You start as you mean to go on.”

The Poppies are back at Latimer Park this weekend when they entertain Basingstoke Town on Saturday afternoon.