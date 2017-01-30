Goal hero Howe pleased to see Poppies ‘dig out’ a win

Rene Howe admitted he didn’t think Kettering Town’s winning goal was going to come as they snatched a late 2-1 victory at Hayes & Yeading United yesterday (Sunday).

The Poppies trailed 1-0 at the break as Lewis Putman put the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division strugglers in front after 37 minutes.

Rene Howe in action during the Poppies' win at Hayes & Yeading

But Marcus Law’s team battled back after the break and Dominic Langdon headed home his first goal of the season to put them on level terms.

And Howe was on hand to score for the fifth game in a row as he hammered home the winner following a corner with just five minutes remaining.

That made it two wins in a row for the Poppies who are now six points off the play-off places.

And Howe was pleased to see the “dig out” a positive result.

“They have changed their team around quite a lot recently and I think they probably have a better squad than their league position suggests now,” he said.

“The new players were clearly trying to impress and they played out of their skin in the first half and had us on the back foot a bit.

“But that’s what can happen when you are away from home. It’s usually up to the home team to make the running and they did and they are fighting for points at the bottom of the table.

“We went in 1-0 down at half-time and the gaffer has given us a bit of a talking to about what needed to improve.

“And I thought we did well in the second half.

“Dom has popped up with his goal and then we really took control of it.

“We put the pressure on late on and I didn’t think the goal was going to come but thankfully I’ve been able to smash one in.

“It was hard work for us but we have done well to dig out another result.”

The Poppies return to action on Saturday when they take on Biggleswade Town at Latimer Park.