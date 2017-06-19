Former Steelman Milnes becomes a Poppy

Kettering Town have signed former Corby Town midfielder Ben Milnes.

Milnes was named the supporters’ and players’ player of the year at Steel Park despite the Steelmen’s relegation from the Evo-Stik League Premier last season and was part of the Corby team that won the Evo-Stik League South Premier title in 2015.

But, having left Corby at the end of the last campaign, he has now made a move to Latimer Park to play for the Poppies.

In their first movement in the transfer market this summer, Kettering have also announced another signing in the form of midfielder Michael Richens.

Former Hemel Hempstead and Bishop’s Stortford player Richens had a short loan spell at the Poppies a couple of seasons ago and then went on to impress in the colours of Biggleswade Town.