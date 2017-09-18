FA CUP - Poppies and Diamonds handed away ties

Kettering Town have been handed a tricky away tie in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup

The Poppies will travel to lower-ranked Basford United on Saturday, September 30 as they bid to move a step closer to the first round proper.

Andy Peaks and his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players will head to Stourbridge in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup, as long as they can get past Alfreton Town in tomorrow night's replay at Hayden Road

But it promises to be a tough encounter against a Basford team who are currently unbeaten and sit in second place in the Evo-Stik League South, the same division as Kidsgrove Athletic who Kettering beat 2-0 in the second qualifying round at the weekend.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds, meanwhile, have been handed a sixth away draw in a row in the competition, although they have a big job on their hands tomorrow (Tuesday) night first.

Diamonds claimed a fine 2-2 draw at Vanarama National League North side Alfreton Town on Saturday and the two teams will battle it out in a midweek replay at Hayden Road.

And the winners will be on the road with Stourbridge, who currently sit in sixth place in the Evo-Stik League Premier, awaiting in the next stage.