FA CUP - Poppies and Diamonds handed away ties

Kettering Town have been handed a tricky away tie in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup
The Poppies will travel to lower-ranked Basford United on Saturday, September 30 as they bid to move a step closer to the first round proper.
But it promises to be a tough encounter against a Basford team who are currently unbeaten and sit in second place in the Evo-Stik League South, the same division as Kidsgrove Athletic who Kettering beat 2-0 in the second qualifying round at the weekend.
AFC Rushden & Diamonds, meanwhile, have been handed a sixth away draw in a row in the competition, although they have a big job on their hands tomorrow (Tuesday) night first.
Diamonds claimed a fine 2-2 draw at Vanarama National League North side Alfreton Town on Saturday and the two teams will battle it out in a midweek replay at Hayden Road.
And the winners will be on the road with Stourbridge, who currently sit in sixth place in the Evo-Stik League Premier, awaiting in the next stage.
