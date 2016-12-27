Draw is fair but Poppies boss Law is left disappointed

Marcus Law had few arguments after Kettering Town’s Boxing Day clash with King’s Lynn Town ended in a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park.

It proved to be an uninspiring encounter between two sides stranded in mid-table in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

Wilson Carvalho gets on the ball for the Poppies

Aaron O’Connor lit things up with a stunning volley to put the Poppies in front just past the hour but the lead lasted just five minutes as Tom Ward’s header earned a point for the Linnets, who are managed by former Kettering player Gary Setchell.

And Poppies boss Law, who again came under fire from the home supporters, admitted he was disappointed his team were unable to see things out after O’Connor put them in front.

“I think it was a fair result, both teams cancelled each other out,” the Kettering manager said.

“Neither goalkeeper really had to work so you have to give credit to both defences.

Rene Howe in action during Kettering's draw with King's Lynn

“When the game is that tight, you are looking for great moments and to be fair Aaron has pulled out a great goal. Things weren’t quite happening for him but it fell for him and he has been in good form for us.

“But then Lee Stevenson has produced a brilliant ball for them to put us in a vulnerable defensive position and their lad has headed it in.

“Of late, we have been able to see these games out at home but unfortunately that wasn’t the case this time and we are disappointed to have only taken one point instead of three.”

The Poppies return to action next Monday when they head to Cambridge City (3pm).

Law’s men are now 12 points off the play-off places and and he insists his team will have to hit a “certain points target” if they are to force their way back into the reckoning.

“We have got points targets in chunks of six matches and we have a defining five games in front of us,” Law added.

“A certain target has to be met because three of the five games are against teams who we want to be competing with and the other two are ones we have to get three points from.

“So the value of this point will only be known at the end of those matches.”

