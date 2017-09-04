Diamonds face tough FA Cup test while Poppies get a home draw

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have been handed a tough test in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Diamonds’ reward for their 3-2 success at Tividale on Saturday is a trip to Alfreton Town, who currently sit in mid-table in the Vanarama National League North.
Kettering Town, meanwhile, will have home advantage after they were handed a tie against Evo-Stik League South outfit Kidsgrove Athletic.
The Poppies secured their place in today’s draw after a 3-0 success at Romulus, who play in the same division as Kidsgrove, yesterday (Sunday).
The ties are due to be played on Saturday, September 16.
Almost Done!
Registering with Northamptonshire Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.