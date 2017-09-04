Diamonds face tough FA Cup test while Poppies get a home draw

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have been handed a tough test in the second qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

Diamonds’ reward for their 3-2 success at Tividale on Saturday is a trip to Alfreton Town, who currently sit in mid-table in the Vanarama National League North.

Kettering Town, meanwhile, will have home advantage after they were handed a tie against Evo-Stik League South outfit Kidsgrove Athletic.

The Poppies secured their place in today’s draw after a 3-0 success at Romulus, who play in the same division as Kidsgrove, yesterday (Sunday).

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, September 16.