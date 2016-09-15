Decision over keepers was a tough one for Poppies boss Law

It’s been a busy week in the transfer market for Kettering Town boss Marcus Law.

The Poppies brought in former Northampton Town midfielder Lewis Hornby and goalkeeper Paul White this week while the club also confirmed youngster Ben Baker has now signed a contract until the end of next season.

White made his debut in Tuesday’s fine 5-1 success at St Neots Town in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division while Hornby came off the bench.

The arrival of the new goalkeeper spelled the end of Paul Walker’s Poppies career while Chris Carruthers has also left the club for personal reasons.

Craig Hill will stay on to challenge White for the number one jersey and Law felt compelled to explain the situation.

“Contrary to the belief of some, it wasn’t a change I was overly excited about making,” he said.

“Both lads (Walker and Craig Hill) had lost a bit of confidence and we have done our utmost with them.

“We gave Craig the nod after the Stratford game (a 3-0 home defeat in which Walker played) mainly because of his distribution but he didn’t really come through with the goods.

“It left us facing a decision and Paul White is someone I know from his time at Forest Green and he came highly-rated from a friend of mine who had seen him play 30 times at Gloucester City.

“I thought he did very well on Tuesday and his distribution was good.

“I think he contributed to two of our goals.

“Paul Walker wants to find regular football and that’s understandable, there’s no bad feeling and I am doing what I can to help him find a club.

“And so we will continue to work with Craig and get his confidence up so he can challenge for that spot.”