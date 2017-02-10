Crucial spell begins as Poppies head to the leaders

Marcus Law insists there is plenty of motivation within the Kettering Town squad ahead of what he believes is going to be a crucial six-week spell in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The Poppies are all set for the toughest of tests this weekend as they head to leaders Chippenham Town, who moved four points clear at the summit after beating Chesham United 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Kettering will head there on the back of three wins in a row in the league as last weekend’s 3-1 win over Biggleswade Town had kept them within six points of the play-off positions.

But that gap was extended to nine when Slough Town beat Weymouth 3-0 in midweek.

However, Law isn’t about to give up hope when it comes to a top-five finish and he believes the key part of the season is about to arrive.

“We are second in the away form table so anyone who is playing us at home will see us as a threat,” the Poppies boss said ahead of this weekend’s trip.

“We had them watched on Tuesday night and we will be ready for a very tough game.

“But we are about to enter six weeks where everyone in the top eight will be playing each other on a regular basis.

“It is going to be quite interesting and it gives us the motivation to keep believing in what we are trying to achieve.”

Law confirmed left-back Jack Kelly will miss tomorrow’s trip with the Poppies “following protocol” after he suffered a head injury and concussion during last weekend’s victory.

But fellow full-back Liam Bateman could be in contention after Law admitted he was withdrawn “as a precaution” late on in the win over Biggleswade.

The Poppies’ NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final with Brackley Town, meanwhile, will now be played on Tuesday, March 14 after it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch this week.

The winners of that tie will play Corby Town in the final at Sixfields on Tuesday, April 11.