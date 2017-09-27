'Confident and assured' Poppies delight boss Law

Marcus Law described Kettering Town as “confident and assured” after they held on to top spot in the Evo-Stik South League Premier with a fine 3-0 victory over Banbury United at Latimer Park.

The Puritans arrived having won all of their away matches in the league but that record was ripped apart by the Poppies, who maintained their own 100 per cent record on home soil this season.

Captain Brett Solkhon gave them a first-half lead before a superb Ben Milnes free-kick and a late Rene Howe penalty wrapped up a comfortable win.

And Law was left to reflect on a job well done with special praise reserved for his defence after they secured a sixth clean sheet of the season.

“I thought we were very confident and assured in how we went about our business,” Law said.

“Our game plan worked, we knew what they would be bringing and we had a lot of respect for them. But at the same time we had a lot of belief in what we do.

“We knew the areas in which we felt we could hurt them and that came to fruition for us.

“Even at 1-0, I thought this was the first time we looked really convincing and assured and if there are any questions about us defensively, they will be rubbed out pretty quickly with more displays like that.

“You always know you are just one mistake away from conceding but those mistakes aren’t happening at the moment.

“But it was a great finish for the second goal and I feel sorry for Ben, I am trying to work out what he needs to do to get man of the match!

“Everyone is coming to the table and performing.

“Having put in such an effort on Saturday, to then come into this game and hurt a good side like we did is very pleasing.”

The Poppies can now turn their attention back to the Emirates FA Cup and a tricky trip to Basford United, who are unbeaten in the Evo-Stik League South this season.

Goalkeeper Paul White will start a three-match ban at the weekend and Law confirmed the club are close to bringing in a suitable replacement.

“We have sorted it and it’s all going through but you know me, we will wait until the signatures are done and it’s registered with the FA and then we will let everyone know,” he added.

“At this moment, we are just waiting for confirmation and the signatures should all be done before Friday.”