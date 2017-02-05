Canavan strike was world class, says Poppies assistant Ramshaw

John Ramshaw piled the praise on Liam Canavan after his wonder goal set Kettering Town up for a third win in a row in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The midfielder opened the scoring against Biggleswade Town with a thunderous 35-yard volley before the Poppies went on to claim a 3-1 success at Latimer Park.

Boss Marcus Law dishes out some instructions from the dugout

Canavan was restored to the starting line-up in the absence of Brett Solkhon, who had been struggling with illness during the week.

And Canavan took full advantage with an impressive display being capped by his stunning strike, which assistant-boss Ramshaw described as “world class”.

Rene Howe scored for the sixth game in a row before substitute Aaron O’Connor grabbed the third in the second half.

And Ramshaw was delighted with what he saw, especially from Canavan as the Poppies ensured they remain six points off the play-off places.

Match action from Latimer Park

“It’s the goal of the season, without a doubt,” Ramshaw said.

“It was a world class strike and I thought Liam was outstanding. He totally justified his man-of-the-match award and it was the most professional performance I have seen from him since I joined the club.

“With his technical ability, if he can add that little bit of professionalism to his game then the boy will play a lot higher.

“Rene’s was another very good strike, he took it brilliantly on the volley and he is another very technically gifted player. And Aaron’s was another good striker’s goal.

“I thought it was a very professional performance.

“The boys stuck to the task and stuck to the game plan. We have had to modify our style of play to adapt to the conditions.

“We have been a bit more direct than we were at the start of the season but it is paying dividends because we are getting results.

“Things are looking solid at the moment. We just have to build on today and the race isn’t over until the final game of the season.

“We will just keep going, we will keep working hard and hope that we can get amongst it.”

The Poppies confirmed ahead of kick-off that former Corby Town winger Jorrin John has now completed a move to Latimer Park but wasn’t signed in time to make his debut.

And youngster Ben Baker has joined Rugby Town on a month’s loan.

Ramshaw added: “For Ben it will be first-team experience and playing at a good level at a lovely club. I think he will do well and he is an excellent prospect.

“I know Jorrin, I had him at Torquay when he came down there on trial.

“He’s represented his country and he is another good, technical player and he is quick so he will add another dimension to our game.”

The Poppies are back in action on Tuesday night when they entertain Brackley Town in the semi-finals of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.