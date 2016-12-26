BOXING DAY SPORT – Steelmen’s slide continues as Diamonds and Poppies are held

Corby Town are already sliding towards relegation from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division after they suffered a Boxing Day nightmare as they went down to a heavy 4-0 defeat at Grantham Town.

Steelmen boss Gary Mills is still waiting for his first win since taking charge towards the end of October and their latest loss has kept them 12 points adrift of safety.

They fell behind on 28 minutes when Luke Shaw converted from the penalty spot and the damage was done soon after when Jeremiah Dasaolu found the bottom corner.

Lee Shaw skipped round Dan Farrell and rolled the ball home for number three in the second half and the Steelmen were condemned to an 11th defeat in 12 away league matches this season when Rhys Lewis bundled in to make it 4-0.

The Steelmen are back in action at Steel Park on Friday night when they take on Halesowen Town.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds extended their unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South to 18 matches but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stamford at the Dog & Duck.

In a decent contest, Andy Peaks’ team took the lead on 17 minutes when Richard Bunting found Nabil Shariff and he turned before firing into the bottom corner.

But they were pegged back six minutes later when Chris Salt smashed home from 12 yards following a corner.

There were further chances after the break with Jordan Smith shooting just wide from 30 yards for the visitors while Liam Dolman flicked one off target for Diamonds.

Jake Duffy went close with a long-range effort before Shariff almost won it at the death but was unable to get a good contact in front of goal.

Kettering Town and King’s Lynn Town battled out a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park - a result which did nothing for either side’s hopes of pushing for a play-off place in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

It was a game that lacked quality for long spells but a moment of brilliance broke the deadlock just past the hour when Aaron O’Connor’s superb volley found its way in off the underside of the crossbar to give the Poppies the lead.

But that advantage lasted just five minutes as the Linnets drew level when Tom Ward headed home Lee Stevenson’s cross to the far post.

Neither side really looked like winning it after that as honours ended even.