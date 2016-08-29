BANK HOLIDAY SPORT – Poppies fight back for much-needed win, Diamonds victorious again but Steelmen are beaten

Kettering Town produced a fine second-half fightback as they claimed a much-needed 2-1 success at King’s Lynn Town.

The Poppies and manager Marcus Law had gone into the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division clash under pressure from the fans following a 3-0 home defeat to Stratford Town on Saturday.

And things were looking grim again when Dylan Edge’s fine finish gave King’s Lynn an early lead at The Walks.

Edge went close again before the break but the Poppies got back on level terms in the 67th minute when Liam Bateman’s free-kick was headed home by Brett Solkhon at the far post.

The Poppies went close with Liam Canavan inches away from converting a Spencer Weir-Daley cross.

Weir-Daley was denied by Alex Street before Kaid Mohamed’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Dan Quigley.

But they did grab what proved to be the winner with 12 minutes to go when Weir-Daley created the chance for Wilson Carvalho to tap home his first goal of the season.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds completed a successful bank holiday weekend with a 2-0 victory over Bedworth United at the Dog & Duck,.

Having picked up their first win of the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South season in the form of a 3-1 success at Carlton Town on Saturday, Andy Peaks’ men followed it up at home.

Two first-half goals proved to be enough with Robbie Parsons opening the scoring with his second goal in as many games after nine minutes.

And the scoring was completed just past the half-hour when Nic Evangelinos fired home after Taylor Orosz’s shot had come back off the post.

Corby Town’s tough start to life in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division continued as their long trip to Spennymoor Town ended in a 1-0 defeat.

The Steelmen’s home clash with Coalville Town was abandoned due to a huge downpour on Saturday but they were unable to hit back with a victory, as they still await their first win of the campaign.

The only goal came early on when Nathan Fisher was sent through on goal and he rounded Steelmen goalkeeper Aidan Grant before finishing well.

The hosts had an effort disallowed and, in a dominant first half, they struck the post twice in a matter of second with Fisher and Graeme Armstrong the guilty parties.

Corby were better after the break and were unlucky not to equalise when Armstrong headed onto his own crossbar from a corner.

But Tommy Wright’s men were unable to find a goal as they slipped to a third defeat of the season.