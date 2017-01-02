BANK HOLIDAY SPORT – A happy new year as Steelmen, Poppies and Diamonds are all victorious

Gary Mills claimed his first win as Corby Town manager as the Steelmen kicked off the new year with an excellent 3-1 victory over Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Stefan Moore scored twice and Phil Trainer was also on target as Corby grabbed just their third victory of the season to give themselves hope at the bottom end of the table.

The game was delayed by an hour after the visitors were stuck in traffic on the A1 but it was worth the wait as Mills celebrated his first success and the club’s first league win since October 19.

Spennymoor started brightly and Aidan Grant was forced to save from Glen Taylor twice in the first 10 minutes.

But the Steelmen took the lead when a mistake from James Curtis gave Trainer a clear run on goal and he made no mistake as he rolled the ball under the advancing Daniel Lowson.

And, after Lowson had made a good save from Jordon Crawford, it was 2-0 when, after a quick counter-attack, Moore took aim from 25 yards and found the bottom corner.

It could have been even better before the break as Lowson made a fine save to deny Ben Milnes.

But the visitors started the second half well and they were back in it when Grant dropped Kallum Griffiths’ cross from the right and Taylor had the simple task of finishing from close-range.

Steven Leslie cleared a Curtis header off the line and Grant saved from the same player as the visitors went on the attack.

But the Steelmen restored their two-goal advantage with 18 minutes to go when the ball fell to Moore and he unleashed a magnificent strike into the top corner.

Almost immediately, Anderson headed straight at Grant but that was as close as the visitors came as Corby saw things out.

Fazel Koriya grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time winner as AFC Rushden & Diamonds extended their remarkable unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South to 19 games with a 2-1 success at Bedworth United.

Diamonds trailed 1-0 at the break but the hosts were reduced to 10 men before substitute Tom Lorraine equalised and then Koriya won it at the death.

Andy Peaks made one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Stamford on Boxing Day with Taylor Orosz replacing Jake Newman, who wasn’t included in the squad while Rory Winters returned to the bench.

Bedworth created the better early chances and Iyseden Christie saw a shot crash off the crossbar before a deflected effort from the striker went just wide.

Home captain Richard Blythe also went close with a half-volley but Bedworth did take the lead just past the half-hour when Daniel Kavanagh’s shot from the right dipped into the top corner.

But Diamonds’ hopes were given a lift nine minutes into the second half when Bedworth’s Marcel Simpson was sent off for leading with an elbow as he challenged for a high ball with Brad Harris.

From there, Diamonds took control and Orosz had an effort saved before Koriya was also denied by the home goalkeeper.

But they did draw level with 12 minutes to go when Lorraine hammered home at the far post from a Joe Curtis free-kick.

Nabil Shariff went close to grabbing a second when his effort was deflected just off target.

But the winner did arrive in the fourth minute of stoppage-time when a deep cross from Sam Brown was headed back by Lewis Leslie and Koriya fired home.

Kettering Town produced a stunning late fightback to claim a 3-2 success at struggling Cambridge City in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The Poppies were trailing 2-1 with five minutes remaining but Aaron O’Connor added to Liam Canavan’s first-half goal before Rene Howe grabbed a dramatic winner to secure the three points.

Marcus Law made changes after the 1-1 draw with King’s Lynn Town on Boxing Day with Paul White starting in goal with Dean Snedker dropping to the bench.

Paul Malone and Matthew Barnes-Homer also started while there was the welcome sight of Liam Bateman being among the substitutes after a long injury lay-off.

The Poppies fell behind on 10 minutes when a cross from the right was headed home by Ryan Sharman.

And things were looking bleak six minutes later when Matthew Stevens seized on a mistake by Paul Malone and went round White to make it 2-0.

But Kettering gave themselves a lifeline just before the half-hour mark when Barnes-Homer’s cross was smashed home from close-range by Canavan.

The Poppies had the ball in the net again before the break but O’Connor’s effort after Brett Solkhon’s shot had been saved was ruled out for offside.

Kettering started the second half well but they were eventually indebted to White for pulling off two fine saves from Buster Harradine - the first from a long-range effort and the second after he went clean through on goal.

And the Poppies took full advantage as O’Connor brought them level when he headed home from a corner.

Then, with just two minutes remaining, Howe was on target to secure a dramatic victory.