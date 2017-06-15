Austin 'buzzing' as he steps up at Poppies

Mitch Austin says he is “buzzing” after he was appointed as first-team assistant-manager at Kettering Town for the new season.

The Poppies’ former under-21 boss, who was in charge of United Counties League Division One club Bugbrooke as part of a link-up between them and Kettering last season, has moved up to the first-team staff along with coaches Jim Freeman and Craig Mander who were also at the Badgers during the last campaign.

Austin has played a key role in the development of youngsters Ben Baker, Ben Bradshaw and Jack O’Connor who have also burst onto the first-team picture at Latimer Park in recent seasons.

And he will now be working alongside manager Marcus Law during the forthcoming Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division season.

“I am so pleased and I am buzzing for the opportunity,” Austin said.

“We have worked hard to get an opportunity to be part of the first-team and to have now got it, we are absolutely buzzing.

“It’s a big club and we have obviously worked on a smaller scale with the under-21s at Kettering and then at Bugbrooke and we know what it takes to get young players moving on into the first-team.

“We have managed to get some moving into the picture and that is something we will continue to try to do.

“But we now have that chance to work with Marcus and learn from him as well.

“It’s a massive chance for us and we are really looking forward to it.”

Austin believes he, Freeman and Mander will adopt a similar approach as they move into Law’s backroom team.

“We haven’t done too badly in the years we have been working together, whether that is with Kettering’s under-21s or at Bugbrooke,” he added.

“Whatever we have done, we have carried it on at the next level so I think our own personal approaches won’t change too much, we will stick to what we know.

“Obviously Marcus is going to give us things to focus on and we will be doing everything we can to assist him and help bring the club success.”