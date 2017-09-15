Attitude must be right as Poppies focus on the FA Cup

Kettering Town turn their attention back to the Emirates FA Cup this weekend.

The Poppies take on lower-ranked Kidsgrove Athletic at Latimer Park in the second qualifying round tomorrow (Saturday) after a mixed week in the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

Law’s team had their perfect start to the season ruined by a 3-1 defeat at Weymouth last Saturday but hit back with a 4-3 success at St Ives Town on Tuesday night thanks to two goals from birthday boy Brett Solkhon and further efforts from Michael Richens and Ben Milnes.

The victory saw Kettering move up to second in the table, only behind leaders Slough Town on goal difference.

But now the focus is back on knockout action as they bid to maintain the club’s rich history in the FA Cup, a competition in which they are still the all-time leading goalscorers with 873.

They will be highly-fancied to book a place in Monday’s third qualifying round draw as they face a Kidsgrove team who play in the Evo-Stik League South.

But Law knows the visitors will “make life difficult” for his players.

“We know what is at stake,” Law said.

“There are big financial rewards, there is a chance to go on and make more history for the club and there is an opportunity to try to move closer towards the first round proper, which is where every non-League club wants to be.

“But it’s an important time for us now. We have an exciting cup game this weekend and then we go into a big spell next week with two home games in the league.

“So it’s a busy and important run until the end of September and we have to try to maintain these results.

“I am sure Kidsgrove will come here and make life difficult for us.

“But that’s no different to what teams do when they come to our ground in the league so we will be well prepared for it.

“The attitude of the players will have to be spot on and

we have to turn up and show the quality that we know we have.

“So far it’s just the first half at Weymouth last weekend when we haven’t been completely at it and we will do our best to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Law, meanwhile, will be looking closely at a few injuries that have been picked up in his squad over the past week.

Left-back James Brighton is set to miss tomorrow's tie after twisting his knee in the defeat at Weymouth while Liam Bateman (hamstring) and Milnes (ankle) were both withdrawn during the midweek win.

“We will reassess the injuries and see where we are,” the Kettering manager added.

“Brights (Brighton) twisted his knee at Weymouth so I would think the Chesham game next weekend would be his target.

“With Liam, we took him off because he felt his hamstring and Ben took a knock on his ankle so we will have a look at them and see how they are.”

The Poppies have reduced their admission prices for this weekend’s tie with adults now priced at £8 while it will be £5 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.