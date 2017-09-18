Aaron's pleased as Poppies' patience pays off

Aaron O’Connor was pleased to see Kettering Town’s patience pay off after they booked themselves a place in the third qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup.

The Poppies now know that they will make the trip to Evo-Stik League South high-fliers Basford United, who are unbeaten this season, a week on Saturday.

That tie came about after Kettering had eventually seen off another Step Four team Kidsgrove Athletic at Latimer Park at the weekend.

The Poppies were unable to find a way through until Lindon Meikle’s fine strike finally broke the visitors’ resistance with 10 minutes to go.

And frontman O’Connor rounded things off with a close-range header to seal a 2-0 win, the Poppies’ eighth victory from nine games this season.

“At this stage of the FA Cup it’s just about winning the games, it’s nice to play well as well,” O’Connor said.

“I thought they probably had the better of the first half but we had a good talk about things at half-time and I thought we were the better team after that.

“I thought we edged it but they will probably feel hard done by. We had a couple of good chances and we took them.

“We had to stay patient and not get frustrated. We had one cleared off the line and there were some good saves from their goalkeeper.

“But we kept plugging away and we got in front with a worldie and that changed the dynamic and I managed to get the second.”

O’Connor’s goal gave the Poppies some breathing space in the latter stages.

And the experienced striker was delighted that his close-range header came off the back of something the Kettering attack had worked on in training.

He added: “It was a great ball from Ren (Rene Howe) and it was one of the things we had worked on in training as well when it comes to what area a player should be hitting if they get the ball on the edge of the area like that.

“As soon as it came back to Rene I knew he would be dinking it to the back post so I was half a second ahead of everyone else.

“So it’s nice to score a goal on the back of something we have been working on in training.”