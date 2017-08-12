A perfect start as Poppies, Diamonds and Steelmen are all victorious

Kettering Town made an impressive start to the new Evo-Stik South League Premier season as they claimed a 2-1 success at Slough Town.

The Poppies went in front on seven minutes when James Brighton swung in a free-kick from the right and Brett Solkhon guided his header into the far corner.

Ben Milnes forced home goalkeeper Jack Turner into a save from a header before the break as Kettering enjoyed the better of things in the opening period.

Mathew Stevens went close to making it 2-0 when he shot wide after dancing past several challenges while the hosts went close themselves when Matt Lench sent an effort off target.

However, Kettering held firm and then grabbed their second with a minute to play when Milnes fired home his first league goal for the club.

James Dobson’s 25-yard strike ensured it was a nervous finish but the Poppies saw it out.

Nabil Shariff scored both goals as life at Hayden Road got off to a winning start for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as they beat Hanwell Town 2-0 on the first day of the Evo-Stik South League East campaign.

Diamonds took the lead on 12 minutes when they were awarded a penalty after Joe Curtis was flattened as he went up for a header with Kyle Watson.

And Shariff stepped up to find the corner from 12 yards, despite Xavi Leon Comas getting a hand to it.

Hanwell went close to levelling when Michael Malcolm hit the crossbar after a corner was only half-cleared while an even opening period saw Ben Farrell and and Shariff force saves out of Comas.

But Diamonds did double their lead six minutes into the second half when Shariff was on hand to finish from close-range after Chris Dillon’s shot had been blocked following a corner.

Malcolm should have pulled a goal back but somehow missed an open goal after Watson’s shot had come back off the post.

And Ben Heath tipped Joe Chandiram’s late cross onto the bar to preserve Diamonds’ clean sheet.

David Bell’s reign as manager of Corby Town started in superb fashion as they thrashed Romulus 5-1 at Steel Park on the opening day of the Evo-Stik League South season.

The Steelmen made the perfect start when Sam Mulready, who showed good scoring form in pre-season, opened his league account for the club after four minutes.

Romulus equalised after 20 minutes when poor defending from a set-piece allowed Malachi Farquharson to score.

But Corby responded well and were 3-1 up at the break with captain Kern Miller scoring from six yards before fellow summer signing Jack McGovern added the third on 37 minutes.

The game was up for the visitors when Mulready bagged his second and Corby’s fourth when he converted from the penalty spot and it was five when Jordon Crawford cut in and fired into the far corner.

The Steelmen had another effort ruled out for a foul but that couldn’t put a dampener on their five-star display.