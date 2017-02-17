Jack of all trades Brad is set for his big milestone

Brad Harris is set to make his 200th appearance for AFC Rushden & Diamonds when they head to Kidsgrove Athletic this weekend.

A jack of all trades when it comes to what position he can play, Harris has been a key figure in Diamonds’ rise up the leagues since he made his debut under then-manager Mark Starmer in the 2-1 victory over Northampton Spencer on New Year’s Day. 2013.

Only Sam Brown, who was with Diamonds from the start of their first-ever season in the United Counties League Division One, has made more appearances for the club than Harris, who is hoping this campaign can be another one to savour.

Andy Peaks’ team currently sit in the final play-off position in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League Division One South and have a four-point advantage over the chasing pack.

They head to Kidsgrove Athletic this weekend and Harris is hoping they can go on to put right the wrongs of last season when they suffered heartbreak when losing to St Ives Town in the Southern League Division One Central play-off final.

“Time has gone so quickly and that’s probably because I have enjoyed it so much here, he said.

“There have been some great times, particularly with the FA Cup runs we have had.

“The day out we had at Dover (in October, 2013) was brilliant even though we lost.

“To get to 200 appearances, which I will hopefully do this weekend, will be great.

“There have been some disappointing moments as well and last year was one of those when we got beaten in the play-off final.

“I think that was still affecting us at the start of this season, I still felt down about it when it started.

“But we are in the hunt again this time and it would be great to rectify it and go all the way.”

Harris, who has been playing alongside Liam Dolman at the heart of the defence recently, felt it was a point gained for Diamonds as they drew 0-0 with Belper Town last weekend after having Joe Curtis sent-off after just 24 minutes.

Now they will look to tighten their grip on their top-five position but come up against a Kidsgrove side who ended Diamonds’ 19-match unbeaten league run with 5-2 victory at the Dog & Duck last month.

“I think it was definitely a point gained,” Harris added.

“Once Joe got sent-off the main aim was to make sure we didn’t get beaten.

“Now we can look forward to this weekend. Kidsgrove came here and did a real job on us last month after we had gone 2-0 up. But it’s a new game on Saturday and we just need to keep picking up points.”