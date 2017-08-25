Corinthians' spirits are sky high

Things have developed nicely for Rothwell Corinthians over the past few days.

After losing on the opening day of the Premier Division season to newly-promoted – and much-fancied – Daventry Town, Corinths have recovered to record back-to-back wins.

The first came at the weekend when St Andrews were beaten 2-0 thanks to goals from Callum Plowright and Joe Wright.

They then followed that up in midweek with a dramatic injury-time success over local rivals Harborough Town.

So the last few days have left manager Shaun Sparrow feeling a lot better about the state of things at Seargents Lawn.

“We’re happy with the squad we’ve got and the challenge is always to get them all out on the pitch at the same time,” he explained.

“We’ve been able to do that in the last couple of games and it has gone well.

“The thing about this league is it is so competitive – we’ve been in it long enough to know that.

“Anyone can do a job on anyone and there really are no easy games.

“So it is nice to get a couple of wins under our belts early on. It means we’re off and running.

“If you go three or four matches at the start of the season without getting a win then you start to wonder where it is coming from.

“At the moment we’re in a nice place.”

So what are the aims for the rest of the season for a side who finished 16th in the table last year.

“Our ambition is to be competitive in every game,” Sparrow said.

“We don’t put ourselves under any pressure and as a club we’re just looking to improve year on year. With the squad we’ve got we feel we can, and should, do that this time.

“If we remain competitive, anything can happen – let’s just see how it goes.

“When you get to November you start to earmark where you should be at Christmas. Then when you get to Christmas you look forward again.

“It’s early days but at the moment we’re happy with where we are.”

And confidence will certainly have been buoyed by the nature of Tuesday night’s win over Harborough.

Sparrow added: “To win in it in the 93rd minute was special. For that to happen was fantastic for the lads and I think there was a 20-man pile up in the corner.

“They were great scenes for us. We felt we’d shaded the game and it was one that was going to slip away. But then that happened and it was fantastic for us.