A long road ahead and Peaks is not carried way by first steps

There is no getting carried away at AFC Rushden & Diamonds despite their almost perfect start to the season.

They opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Hanwell Town in Evo-Stik League South and followed it up with a 3-0 success at Thame United.

Taking a break from the league action, they then cruised through the preliminary round of the FA Cup by beating their old landlords Wellingborough Town 4-0 on Saturday.

Three games, three wins –nine goals scored, none conceded.

Not a bad way to kick things off.

However, boss Andy Peaks is staying firmly with his feet on the floor.

“It’s only a week into the season so you can take nothing for granted,” he said.

“Perhaps one of the best things is I’ve managed to get minutes into a lot of the players which is always good.

“If you’ve got players sitting on the bench and not getting involved it is difficult.

“But everyone has got some time on the pitch and that gives you a bit of leeway with them.

“The first few games have certainly ticked a lot of boxes for us.

“I felt we’d strengthened and have got a good squad together but you never know quite what to expect at the start of the season.

“You don’t how the other teams are going to turn up or how you’ll start.

“But we’re not going overboard. We could have played the worst two sides in the league or the best two – we don’t know yet.

“The good thing is we haven’t started particularly well in the last few years so we’re probably six points up on where we have been!

“It’s a great start and I couldn’t be happier but there is a long way to go.”