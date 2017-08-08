Edinburgh disappointed as Cobblers denied 'stonewall penalty' at QPR

For the second time in three days, Justin Edinburgh felt his side were denied a 'stonewall penalty' in stoppage-time as the Cobblers went down to a 1-0 defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

Yeni Ngbakoto's first-half goal was all that separated the teams in a closely-contested affair that saw an improved Town side, who lost 1-0 at Shrewsbury last Saturday, push their Sky Bet Championship hosts all the way.

They were hindered by a red card to Leon Barnett in the second period but continued to push for an equaliser, and could so easily have been awarded a late penalty when Billy Waters went flying in the area.

"It's a stonewall penalty," said Edinburgh. "He (referee Charles Breakspear) can look at it as long as he likes - we should have been awarded a penalty.

"As they tell you those things even themselves out over the season so we've got a lot to come, but I feel that we should be sitting here with two penalties being awarded to us.

"It's a great run from Billy, he's the other side and the player's had to put his arm out to push him in the back so it's a clear-cut penalty.

"It wasn't even given but what I've had from the players tonight is a response."

Despite successive 1-0 defeats, Edinburgh was far happier with his side's display at QPR on Tuesday compared to the one at Shrewsbury.

The Cobblers shaded an even first-half at Loftus Road and carried an attacking threat all game, only lacking a killer pass to some of their excellent approach play.

"I'm delighted with the performance," Edinburgh added. "I thought the players gave everything tonight and we played at a real intensity.

"I asked for a lift in our performance in possession of the ball and I got what I asked for.

"I thought we defended well on Saturday but we were nowhere near the level we need to be in possession and I thought we had some real good fluidity in the team tonight.

"People wanted to get on the ball, we had a lot of energy and caused a Championship side a lot of problems."

Edinburgh had no qualms over Barnett's red card.

He said: "Ash (Taylor) and Leon delayed the decision and I think it's an obstruction and obviously it was two yellow cards so I think he had to go for that."