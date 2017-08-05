Duckett's delighted as he propels Steelbacks past Rapids

Ben Duckett was delighted to be back in the runs for the Steelbacks at New Road.

Duckett delivered a career-best 92 in the NatWest T20 Blast clash, helping to earn a 24-run victory against Worcestershire Rapids.

The success propelled the Steelbacks up to second in the North Group and they are only behind table-toppers Nottinghamshire Outlaws on run rate.

Duckett's partnership with Steven Crook, who cracked 34 from 19 balls, helped the champions recover from 89 for four to reach 195 for four.

And Worcestershire never looked likely to reach the victory total in reply as the Steelbacks cruised home, restricting their hosts to 171 for six.

"I'm very happy," said Duckett, who was dismissed without scoring by Lancashire Lightning just two days earlier.

"I've been struggling in the past five or six games so it was nice to get some runs and, more importantly, we got over the line again and we're near the top of the table.

"Steve's innings took all the pressure off me. He got going really nicely.

"I could just get off strike and at the end I could finish really well, which I haven't often done in T20 cricket.

"I managed to get a few over the ropes and I'm very happy to have finished like that because normally I get caught on the rope and don't quite get it over.

"It was nice to finish like that and get us to a good total."