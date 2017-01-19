Steelbacks’ Kettering visit proves a success

Alex Wakely hailed a successful night as the Northamptonshire Steelbacks paid a visit to Kettering this week.

The County captain, head coach David Ripley and other players were on hand to support team-mate Steven Crook in the Runs 4 Funds event, which was aimed at raising money for Thomas’s Fund – a Northamptonshire-based charity that provides music therapy for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses or a disability.

The event was brilliantly supported by fans at The Raj restaurant in Rockingham Road as those attending enjoyed a three-course Indian meal, interviews with Ripley and the players as they reflected on their NatWest T20 Blast triumph last year and entertainment from comedian Aaron James.

Test Match Special’s Dan Norcross was the compere for the evening and skipper Wakely insists the club must continue to bring themselves into the north of the county in the future.

He said: “It was really good, Crooky has done some amazing work over the past couple of years with Runs 4 Funds and raising money for Thomas’ Fund.

“It’s a fantastic cause that Crooky is passionate about. He’s an absolute nutter who is always playing his music so it seems appropriate.

“As players, when we get the chance to get behind him we do it as much as we can.

“We probably do forget about this part of the world sometimes.

“But I am a Higham Ferrers boy and it’s important we don’t forget about the rest of the county.

“We have to focus on the Kettering and Corby areas and even look out towards Peterborough as well because we might be missing players.

“As captain, it’s important I try to bring cricket to as many places as possible and if we can try to raise awareness of the sport and do it in a charitable way then fantastic.

“We had a great night at The Raj in Kettering, the food was great and I’ll definitely be going back!”