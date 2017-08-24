Rushton rejoice in T20 but now target double trophy success

It is already a season to remember for Rushton – but it could still get a whole lot better.

The men from Station Road secured silverware by winning the Hevey NCL T20 Cup for the first time in their history at the weekend.

But there is still much to play for as they also top the NCL Premier Division with four games to go.

Victory in the rain-delayed finals day came thanks to wins over Peterborough in the semi-final and Old Northamptonians in the final.

And those two clubs also provide the nearest challenge to Rushton’s title hopes – sitting second and third respectively – with both still to play the leaders.

These are good times for skipper Ben Mansell and his men.

“It was really fantastic for a side like ourselves to win the T20,” he said.

“We’ve been branded as a team suited to the format so it was great for us to be able to say we’ve won it.

“To do it in front of our home crowd was good, too (Rushton hosted the re-arranged event after a washout at the County Ground last month).

“We’ve actually struggled at home this season.

“We’ve won all our away games but only won three at home so it was nice for it to come together.”

The result should give increased confidence they can now go on and finish the job off in the league.

Peterborough were beaten by 10 runs in the semi before ONs were dispatched – thanks in no small part to Andrew Reynoldson hitting 36 runs from the final over of the Rushton innings.

Now, with a trip to Bretton Gate looming this weekend, Mansell insists they are ready to add another trophy to the cabinet.

He added: “We’re definitely confident going into the last four games.

“We were before but this gives us even more belief.

“It’s in our hands, if we win four games we win the league.

“We’re in the box seat now and it is up to us to keep performing so we can’t be complacent.

“We’ve not really put it together for a whole game. We tend to do the second part of the game well.

“For example at Rushden last week we bowled terribly but then chased down 300 to win.

“But I’m happy for us to keep winning ugly if that’s what it takes.

“We’ve only got an 11-strong first team really and we’ve only been able to put the same side out on two occasions.

“We’re all pulling together and at the moment it’s working.”