Northants skipper Wakely frustrated as rain halts victory bid

Captain Alex Wakely reflected on a ‘really frustrating day’ after Northants’ victory charge at New Road was hampered by the weather.

Wakely and Co had racked up 551 all out before Worcestershire started their reply strongly, beginning the third day of the County Championship Division Two clash on 153 for one.

But just 17.2 overs were possible on the penultimate day, with the players continually trying to get the game on.

The rain prevented Northants putting any real pressure on, but they did claim a couple of wickets with Ben Sanderson dismissing Tom Fell for 66 and Chad Barrett getting rid of Joe Clarke for six.

But Worcestershire captain Daryl Mitchell remains unbeaten on 102, with his side 356 runs behind going into the final day.

And Northants skipper Wakely said: “It has been a really frustrating day.

“The weather conditions were actually very good for bowling. Unfortunately we didn’t get long enough in one go.

“I thought Ben Sanderson again was outstanding, put the ball in the right areas and was making it talk.

“But also Chad Barrett ran in hard for us and got a few balls around the batsmen’s head.

“It was just a very frustrating day and there’s not a lot to add to that really.”