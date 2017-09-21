Northants set for ‘season-defining’ day

Northants skipper Alex Wakely is steeling his side for a season-defining day against Nottinghamshire at the County Ground.

Just 25.3 overs were possible on Thursday as little progress was made in the key Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash.

Nottinghamshire had resumed on 33 for two and made an excellent start, with 43 runs coming in the opening 11 overs of play.

Most of the runs were provided by Luke Wood, who extended his excellent contribution to the game.

Nottinghamshire moved to 107 for three, chasing 314, before rain brought an end to proceedings.

And the game is now perfectly poised heading into the final day of action on Friday.

“We’ve bowled well in this game so far and some bowlers haven’t got their rewards, but it’s a season-defining day for us now tomorrow,” said Wakely, whose side currently sit 29 points behind second-placed Notts in the standings.

“We looked a little tired this morning, I’m not sure why, but we weren’t quite on it in the first hour, but then we clawed it back well.

“We’ve got five more days of the season to go (Northants travel to Leicestershire next week) and we need one more big push because we’ve still got a great chance of promotion.”

But Northants will have to do without batsman Ben Duckett at Grace Road next week after he suffered a fractured finger during this week’s encounter.