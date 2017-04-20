Murdoch is hoping Geddington can ‘start as they mean to go on’

Geddington are gearing up for their return to the Hevey Building Supplies Northamptonshire Cricket League Premier Division this weekend.

Chris Murdoch’s team are back in the top flight after a one-year absence having bounced back from relegation in 2015 by winning the Division One title in emphatic style last season.

They open their campaign with a trip to Northampton Saints and the captain is hoping lessons will be learned from their one-season stay in the ‘Prem’.

“We can’t wait,” the Geddington skipper said.

“We have got a good set of lads and I am feeling quietly confident about it.

“Hopefully we have learned a few lessons from our last season in the division and we are just looking forward to getting back to it.”

The pre-season signs appear to be good.

Geddington enjoyed a 28-run success over Division One side Overstone Park last weekend with one of their summer signings making an impressive impact.

Ryan Bell has joined the club from Great Oakley and he claimed 4-5 as Overstone were bowled out for 181 in response to Geddington’s 209-6, in which Jack Thurman top-scored with 46.

The other signing of note this summer has been overseas professional Amit Dhadwal, who is an opening batsman and off-spin bowler.

Having got that pre-season win under their belts, Geddington are now set for the curtain-raiser at Birchfield Road East and Murdoch hopes his team can “start at they mean to go on”.

“The one thing we do know about the division is that every game is tough,” he added.

“When we played over at Saints last time we were in the top flight they beat us relatively comfortably.

“Hopefully we can go there and start as we mean to go on.”

Elsewhere on the opening day, a local derby catches the eye at Avenue Road as Finedon Dolben entertain Rushton.

Rushden, who were champions in 2015, host Stony Stratford at Short Stocks while Wollaston face a tough trip to last season’s runners-up Peterborough.

Oundle entertain Brixworth while reigning champions Old Northamptonians head to Horton House.