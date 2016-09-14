Kleinveldt signs new deal at Northants

Rory Kleinveldt has signed a new one-year contract with Northants.

The South African all-rounder has an outstanding track record over the two seasons he has played for the club.

He has accumulated a total of 81 wickets in Championship cricket and scored an impressive 782 runs, including five fifties, with a high score of 97.

Kleinveldt has also been an integral part of the T20 squad, claiming a phenomenal 30 wickets across the two seasons.

He helped the Steelbacks claim glory in the NatWest T20 Blast this summer.

Head coach David Ripley presented Kleinveldt with his county cap last week in acknowledgment of his outstanding contribution to the club.

And Ripley said: “Rory Kleinveldt is a Steelback to the core and we love having him here.”