Keogh helps Northants build on T20 buzz at New Road

Rob Keogh says Northants are making the most of the T20 buzz as they impressed with the bat at New Road on Monday.

Keogh cracked his first County Championship century of the season, making 154 from 236 balls as his side finished the first day of the division two clash on 345 for six.

The batsman, who hit the winning runs in the NatWest T20 Blast final against Durham at Edgbaston on Saturday, was eventually run out by Ed Barnard.

But not before he had put Northants in a commanding position, with Steven Crook, who is unbeaten on 84, also showing his class.

Keogh was delighted with how things panned out as his team backed up their heroics in the 20-over competition.

And he said: “I’m very pleased. It’s been a while.

“I haven’t scored (big) runs since last year. I have come close a few times, against Sussex at Arundel and 50 last week, so it’s just nice to get it off my chest.

“I’m enjoying my cricket at the moment.

“It was a tough start to the season with my back injury and coming back into the side, not feeling in great nick.

“But the boys are confident, we’ve just won finals day, there’s a buzz and everyone is enjoying everybody’s company.

“It was a good day for us today.”