Keogh delight as he signs contract extension at Northants

Rob Keogh has spoken of his delight at signing a contract extension at ‘a great club’ in Northants.

The 25-year-old has put pen to paper to extend his deal at the County Ground, and means he is now tied to the club until the end of the 2019 season.

“I’ve been involved with Northants since I was 14 so I’m delighted to sign a new contract with the club,” said Keogh.

“We’ve had some pretty good success in recent years with the two T20 wins and promotion in 2013, so I’m definitely looking forward to developing and improving my cricket here.

“Northants is a great club, with a great bunch of lads and I can’t wait to get back out there next season and try and win some more trophies.”

County head coach David Ripley said: “Rob’s a modern, three dimensional cricketer, able to contribute in all three formats with bat, ball and, as we remember from his stunning catch at finals day, field.

“He’s played a lot of cricket already at 25, but I feel there is even more for us to tap into over the next two years and beyond.”

Having come through the club’s Academy system, Keogh has made a significant contribution to the squad since joining the club in 2007.

He scored a career best double-hundred against Hampshire at Southampton in September 2013, and played a fundamental role in the squad that went on to secure promotion into division one.

Keogh made his debut for Northants against Yorkshire in 2010, and has since taken 65 championship wickets and scored 2,704 runs in 59 appearances.

In 2016, Keogh secured career-best first class figures of nine for 52 against Glamorgan, the sixth-best bowling figures the County’s first-class history and the best since 1958.

Keogh also hit the winning runs in the NatWest T20 Blast Final against Durham at Edgbaston, ensuring the Steelbacks lifted the trophy for the second time in the space three years.