Just four matches completed as weather wins the day

The weather was the big winner in the Northants Cricket League last weekend.

With the rain dominating proceedings, just four matches were completed across the 14 divisions while the Hevey NCL T20 Cup finals day at the County Ground was washed out on Sunday.

The matches that did have decisive outcomes came in the lower divisions.

Earls Barton 2nd beat the weather in the best way possible – by making short work of their opponents.

The hosts strengthened their grip on one of the promotion places in Division Seven as they bowled Great Oakley 2nd out for just 52 in 14.3 overs.

Sean Carter (4-24) and Laurie Carter (4-25) did the damage as no Oakley batsman got past 20 and Barton sealed a six-wicket victory on 56-4 in the 17th over as Chris Smart (21no) led them home.

Harlestone 2nd picked up their fourth win of the Division 10 season as they beat Wollaston 3rd by 109 runs.

Harlestone put 181-7 on the board and fine bowling displays from Alex Taylor (4-18), Syed Naqvi (3-23) and Kevin Johnson (2-31) ensured Wollaston were bowled out for 72 when chasing a revised target of 109 from 24 overs.

In Division 11, Thrapston 3rd closed the gap on the promotion places with a 70-run success at Higham Ferrers 2nd.

Batting first, Thrapston closed on 195-5 from 40 overs with Graeme Ackroyd (42no), Jeremy Burdett (41) and Stephen Bennett (31no) scoring the bulk of the runs.

And a good all-round bowling display, led by Bennett (3-24), ensured Higham fell short as they were bowled out for 125 despite Rob Smith, who had earlier taken four wickets, producing a fine knock of 54 at the top of the order.

The other game to reach an outright conclusion was in Division 13 as Barby 3rd won by 134 runs at Thrapston 4th.

Matthew Outhwaite struck 93 in Barby’s total of 222-7 and Dave Sherwood (6-19) then ripped through the Thrapston order, although Declan Ward (46) did put up some resistance.

Clubs across the county will be hoping for better weather this weekend and there are a couple of huge matches in the top two divisions.

In the Premier Division, leaders Peterborough play host to Old Northamptonians who are third and just 14 points behind the table-toppers.

And, in Division One, two promotion-chasers meet at Redwell Road as second-placed Wellingborough Town take on Burton Latimer, who are fourth.