Gleeson keeping his cool after match-winning performance against Worcestershire

Steelbacks match winner Richard Gleeson played down his role after he set up the Steelbacks’ seven-wicket win over Worcestershire Rapids at the County Ground on Thursday night.

The fast bowler claimed three for 12 from his four overs as the Rapids posted a below-par 158 all out in their 20 overs.

At one point, Gleeson, who has struggled for form so far this season, was on a hat-trick as he piled the pressure on the Rapids batters, and he was the star performer in a disciplined Steelbacks bowling effort.

The pace ace admitted things went well for him, but wasn’t going to take too much credit for his part in a win that was a team effort.

“It seemed to come out nicely tonight, I had a breeze off my left shoulder down the hill and that was good,” said Gleeson, who enjoyed his success from the pavilion end at Wantage Road.

“Normally I’m not fussed about the wickets but concentrate on my economy rate.

“I did some skills works today and was able to run in with good confidence.

“I don’t think there was that much in the wicket, they got some good runs at the end of their innings.

“The pitch played pretty well and it showed in our powerplay.”

Worcestershire coach Steve Rhodes regretted one or two key moments in the game, but admitted Steelbacks were worthy winners on the night.

“We were three down, and they were nought for 72 in the first six and that was the difference,” he said.

“A yard short with a catch for Jack Shantry to Richard Levi could have been the difference, but we were smashed in the powerplay.

“Richard Gleeson bowled very well, swung the ball with good pace and then we didn’t seem to have the attacking weapons that they had.”

The Steelbacks moved up to second in the north section with Thursday night’s win, and they are back in action on Friday night when they travel to Derbyshire Falcons.