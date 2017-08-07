Five-star Gleeson glad to be in the wickets for Northants

Richard Gleeson was happy his efforts were rewarded with wickets after the Northants pace ace starred on day two of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash with Gloucestershire.

Gleeson took his maiden first-class five-wicket haul to help bowl Gloucestershire out for 265 and give Northants a lead of 78 with 16 overs remaining in the day.

But within six overs, the County were 19 for five and ambitions for a victory to raise their promotion hopes were dented.

Alex Wakely remained unbeaten on 23 as Northants closed on 50 for five, and the weather is likely to play a significant part during the rest of the encounter.

Rain is forecast for days three and four and it remains to be seen whether the match will produce a result in favour of one of the two teams.

But for now, in-form Gleeson, who has starred in the NatWest T20 Blast in recent weeks, can look back on a strong bowling performance that saw him finish with fine figures of five for 45.

“I’ve been bowling well with the white and red ball so it’s nice to get reward today,” Gleeson said.

“I think it’s a new-ball wicket and we were a bit unlucky this morning with the outfield being wet and the ball went soft quite quickly.

“We saw tonight what the new ball can do when it’s hard.

“There was a bit of panic in that final hour and they were all good balls.”