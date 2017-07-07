Finedon's youngsters ready to take on the leaders in key contest

Finedon Dolben have slipped under the radar somewhat in the Hevey NCL Premier Division this season.

It’s been six years since the top-flight title trophy was last in the cabinet at Avenue Road.

And, as they enter the second half of the season, there is still a chance that it could make a welcome return come September.

But this weekend will surely be key if that ambition is to be realised.

Dolben sit in fifth place but are just 26 points behind leaders Rushton ahead of the clash between the two sides at Station Road on Saturday.

Dolben enjoyed a comfortable win last time out as Ed Hodgson (4-46), Michael Evans (3-41) and Tom Smith (2-10) ensured Northampton Saints were dismissed for just 97 before Callum Berrill (44) and Jack Keeping (39no) wrapped up a seven-wicket success.

Any hopes of taking the crown probably rest on what happens against Rushton but, regardless of the outcome, captain Chris Todd insists Finedon’s focus will remain on building for the future.

“We have had some good results, we have played some good cricket and we’ve played some bad cricket at times as well,” Todd said.

“But we are just trying to look after ourselves and not worry about anyone else.

“We have probably slipped under the radar a little bit but it’s a big game this weekend, there’s no doubt about it.

“We are a young side and we have young players who are still trying to find their way in the Premier Division.

“We are in a transition stage and we have six lads who are 21 years old but they are playing cricket together and socialising together. We are trying to build for the future.

“But it will be interesting to see how they get on against the good, experienced cricketers that Rushton have.”

Rushton sent out a real signal of intent last weekend as a superb 10-wicket success at reigning champions Old Northamptonians ensured they led the table at the halfway point of the season.

Ben Parker took 4-49 as ONs were dismissed for 158 and the reply proved to be all-too comfortable as openers Ben Mansell (86no) and James Kettleborough (62no) saw Rushton to victory on 160-0 in the 32nd over.

