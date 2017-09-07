Boro' and Brigstock all set for a true title showdown

The stakes could not be higher at The Meadow on Saturday.

After 20 weeks of action, the Hevey Northants Cricket League Division One title race looks like it will be all-but decided on the penultimate weekend of the season.

It’s been a race that has had more twists and turns than your average roller coaster and there were a couple more last weekend.

Morning leaders Brigstock slipped to a six-wicket defeat at Weekley & Warkton while third-placed Old Northamptonians 2nd were also beaten by six runs at Overstone Park.

Those results helped to make it a perfect weekend for Wellingborough Town who moved back to the top of the table after a 26-run success over Thrapston.

It has all helped to set up a showdown between Brigstock and Wellingborough this weekend with the latter holding a slender four-point lead at the summit.

A win for either side would all-but secure the crown and a place in next year’s Premier Division.

But, even though the stakes are so high, Wellingborough captain Connor Gates is feeling relaxed about the situation.

“We are just going to treat it like any other game because that’s all it is. We don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves,” he said.

“We will approach it just like all the other matches we have played so far. It has served us well, we have played some good stuff and everyone is enjoying it which, to me, is the most important thing.

“It’s been an interesting season. We were at the top for a long time but Brigstock have done really well and the ONs have been up there as well.

“I think we have all deserved to be right up there and it’s quite fitting that it has led to a game like this one at the weekend.”

Gates was one of the heroes for Wellingborough last weekend as his knock of 86 helped his team to 249-8 before they declared after 47.1 overs, despite George Groenland taking 5-62 for Thrapston.

In the end, the bowlers – led by Sam Owen (4-49) – only needed 40.1 overs to bowl Thrapston out for 223 with Chris Stoker’s 76 the main hold up.

The win was followed by the good news from Weekley and Overstone and Gates added: “It was a good win for us and I was pleased to get a few runs.

“We got a massive favour from Weekley and ONs lost as well so it was a good weekend for us.”

That defeat has left Thrapston 16 points adrift of safety with two games to play while, above them, Isham sit in the second relegation spot but are level on points with third-from-bottom Finedon Dolben 2nd.