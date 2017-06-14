Big guns advance in NCL T20 Cup

There were few mistakes from the big guns in the second round of the Hevey NCL T20 Cup.

Andrew Reynoldson hit an unbeaten 97 in Rushton’s 191-6 as the high-fliers beat Premier Division rivals Stony Stratford (140-6) by 51 runs, despite James Warsop hitting 51 for the hosts.

Premier Division leaders Oundle cruised to a nine-wicket success over Division One table-toppers Wellingborough Town.

Ryan Lovell hit 32 in Wellingborough’s 95-9 but it turned out to be the Hanno Kotze show as he took 4-19 from his four overs before leading Oundle to victory with an unbeaten 57 as they got to 98-1 after just 61 balls of their innings.

The all-Premier Division clash between Peterborough and Rushden went the way of the former to the tune of eight wickets.

Williams Bates’ unbeaten 38 was the highlight of Rushden’s 88-9 but David Clarke (31no) led Peterborough to 93-2.

The closest game of the night was at Hall Field as Premier Division bottom markers Wollaston just edged out Division One side Burton Latimer by one run.

Harry Broome cracked an unbeaten 53 as Wollaston reached 138-5 from their 20 overs.

David Shelford struck 49 at the top of the Burton order but, needing 20 to win off the last over, they fell agonisingly short on 137-8 despite the efforts of George Halfhide (27no) and Will Baines (20no).

Outstanding displays from Richard Kaufman (66), Tom Webb (62no) and Amrit Basra (5-2) helped Old Northamptonians (195-2) to a routine success over Kislingbury (78).

Will Thomas hit the only century of the night as his unbeaten 104 sent Brixworth to 184-3 before they bowled St Crispin & Ryelands out for 130.